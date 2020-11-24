$100K Palmetto Cash 5 ticket has been sold in Irmo

IRMO, S.C. (WOLO) – Officials from the South Carolina Education Lottery say someone in Irmo is $100,000 richer.

A Palmetto Cash 5 player at the Spinx #265 at 8001 Broad River Road bought the winning ticket that matched all 5 numbers in Monday’s drawing.

The winning numbers are: 2 – 8 – 11 – 13 – 24 Power-Up: 3

Officials urge you to check your tickets as the winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

For more information, visit the SC Education Lottery’s website by clicking here.