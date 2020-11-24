Camden High dismissing early today due to a major water main break

CAMDEN, S.C. (WOLO) – Camden High School officials say they’re dismissing students early today due to a major water main break this morning.

Principal Lesley Corner says everyone is safe and secure but the school is moving to an eLearning Day today.

She continued by saying all eLearning assignments will be posted by noon today.

Student drivers were released by 9 a.m. while buses are in the process of taking more students home.

The principal says students not picked up by 10 a.m. will be moved to the auditorium and all students must be picked up by 10:30 a.m. because the school can’t serve lunch.