President Trump, first lady host annual turkey pardoning

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are celebrating the Thanksgiving holiday Tuesday with the traditional pardoning of the National Thanksgiving Turkey. In the ceremony, the president spared the lives of turkeys named Corn and Cobb.

Both birds made the trip from a farm in Iowa to the White House. The turkeys will live out the rest of their days at Iowa State University.