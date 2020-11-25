Study says SC shows the second fastest recovery for weekly unemployment claims in the country

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to a study conducted by WalletHub, South Carolina boasts the second quickest recovery for weekly unemployment claims in the nation. The study looked into the percentage change in unemployment claims now compared to other points in the last year.

One of WalletHub’s metrics showed that South Carolina saw a -52.26% change in unemployment claims from the week of November 16 compared to the beginning of 2020, the fastest in the country.

To see the full study from WalletHub, visit wallethub.com/edu/states-unemployment-claims/72730.