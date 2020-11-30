Coastal’s top-25 showdown set for 2 p.m. Saturday

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina, the 2020 Sun Belt East Division Champions and No. 14 nationally-ranked team, will make their ninth appearance on national television this season, as the Chants’ contest versus No. 25 Liberty (9-1) on Saturday, Dec. 5, will air on ESPNU.

Kickoff for the top-25 matchup will be 2 p.m. ET.

No. 14 Chanticleers (9-0, 7-0 Sun Belt) won the Sun Belt East Division Championship with a 49-14 win over Texas State last Saturday and will host the 2020 Sun Belt Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 19, at Brooks Stadium.