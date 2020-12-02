Charlotte Police searching for murder suspect who may be in SC

1/6 Dedrick Gamble Dedrick Gamble Courtesy: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department

2/6 BMW Stock BMW STOCK Courtesy: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department

3/6 BMW With Damage Suspect vehicle Courtesy: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department

4/6 BMW Suspect vehicle Courtesy: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department

5/6 Toyota Stock Toyota Camry STOCK Courtesy: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department



6/6 Toyota Toyota Camry Courtesy: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department











COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 42-year-old Dedrick Lavon Gamble. Authorities say Gamble is a suspect in the murder of Abel William Harris.

According to investigators, Gamble is known to frequent the Manning and Florence areas of South Carolina. Investigators say Gamble drives a black 2005 BMW X3 with a North Carolina tag displaying “HEW6944,” but he may have an unknown/temporary tag on the car. Police say this vehicle may have damage to the rear passenger side tail light from a previous accident. Authorities say the suspect vehicle from the murder is a dark blue 2015-2017 Toyota Camry which the suspect may be driving.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or submit a tip on their website.