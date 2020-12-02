Fairfield County Sheriff warns of phone scam with caller posing as law enforcement

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is putting out a warning to the public about a new phone scam. Deputies say they have received complaints from people receiving calls which show the Sheriff’s Office number on caller ID. The caller states that they are with the Sheriff’s Office, and that they are calling about someone filing a police report. Deputies say this call is usually preceded by a call that your Amazon account was breached.

If you get one of these calls, hang up and call the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at 803-635-4141.