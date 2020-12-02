‘PickMe! SC’ wants to help you find a ‘fur’ever friend

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — If you’re looking for a holiday gift that will give you a gift of companionship back, you’re in luck.

From December 4th until the 13th, more than 50 organizations will take part in the statewide adoption event which is sponsored by the Petco Foundation, along with BOBS from Skechers, and organized by No Kill South Carolina (NKSC), a program of Charleston Animal Society.

Officials say the goal of the statewide event is to save the lives of 1,500 animals through adoptions in 10 days. In many cases the shelters or adoption centers that are taking part in the event are giving those looking for a new pet incentives like “no-fee” or “low-fee” adoptions.

Keep in mind, because of the ongoing pandemic officials say COVID-19 safety measures will be in place including offering masks to those planning to come into participating locations as long as supplies last. Some locations may also require you to make an appointment before you come in to limit the number of people inside at one time.

NKSC Director Abigail Appleton says the holidays are a time when people are suppose to be full of joy, something the new normal of the global pandemic has altered for many.

“People are struggling right now because of the pandemic, and we hope this event brings smiles and joy to pet lovers across the state.”

To find out more information about the event, and what locations are taking part in the program near you, click on the link provided here PickMeSC.com.

Officials say PickMe! SC events held in the past have helped some 3 thousand animals find forever homes.