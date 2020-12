Sun Belt Championship Game set for Noon ET

NEW ORLEANS – The No. 14 nationally-ranked Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (9-0, 7-0 Sun Belt) will host the No. 20/21 nationally-ranked Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (8-1, 6-1 Sun Belt) in the 2020 Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 19, at noon ET.

The game will air on either ESPN or ESPN2.