Actor Michael B. Jordan spends four days at Ft. Jackson to train for upcoming film

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– There was a little bit of Hollywood at Fort Jackson this week. According to a post on the fort’s Facebook page, actor Michael B. Jordan spent four days at the nation’s largest training base, preparing for an upcoming movie. Jordan starred opposite Chadwick Boseman in Black Panther, and also played the title character in Creed.