New York City Ballet takes The Nutcracker virtual this year

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The New York City Ballet is taking The Nutcracker digital this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will be available December 11-January 3, and you can stream it on Marquee TV. A 48-hour rental will cost you $25.

You can also see The Nutcracker here in the Midlands. Columbia City Ballet is having performances starting next weekend at the Koger Center for the Arts.