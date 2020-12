SCDEW: Decrease in initial unemployment claims in latest claim week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce, 2,683 people filed an initial unemployment insurance claim during the claim week ending on November 28. This is a decrease of 884 claims from the week prior. According to the labor department, across the U.S. another 712,000 Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week on a seasonally adjusted basis.