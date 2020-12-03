Schedule Change: No. 14 Coastal to host No. 8 BYU this Saturday

CONWAY, S.C. – No. 14 Coastal Carolina’s football game versus No. 25 Liberty scheduled for this Saturday, Dec. 5 at Brooks Stadium has been canceled as a result of COVID-19 protocols and precautions within the Flames’ program.

The nationally-ranked Chanticleers (9-0, 7-0 Sun Belt) will now host No. 8 BYU (9-0) on Saturday at Brooks Stadium in a battle of undefeated teams that are both ranked among the top 20 of the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. ET and will air on ESPNU. Game time and television is subject to change.

ESPN College GameDay, the premier college football pregame show, will go live from Coastal Carolina University and Brooks Stadium prior to the top-25 contest. The show airs live from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET on ESPN.