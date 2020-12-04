Prisma Health offers free COVID-19 testing Friday, Saturday

Tests will be held at the Columbia Place Mall

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — You can get free COVID-19 testing from Prisma Health this Friday December 4 and again on Saturday December 5th.

Tests will take place at the Columbia Place mall on Two Notch Road from 10 a.m until 2 p.m. In order to enter the line, you’ll need to drive to the closed Sears store automotive entrance.

No appointment is needed and you can expect to get your results back within four days.