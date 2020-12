Fairfield Co. Coroner releases name of man who died after being shot in his home Sunday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Fairfield County Coroner Chris Hill has identified a man who died after being shot in his home on Sunday. The coroner says 49-year-old Christopher Curbeam suffered multiple gunshot wounds at his home on Jewell Drive in the Simpson area of Fairfield County and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The incident is under investigation.