Gamecock linebacker declares for NFL Draft

South Carolina’s leading tackler from the last two seasons will not be returning to the Gamecocks next season.

Ernest Jones declared for the NFL Draft, announcing the decision on Instagram Tuesday.

Jones led the team in tackles in 2019 and 2020, registering 86 this season and starting nine of 10 games before missing the season finale against Kentucky because of an ankle injury.

