Gamecock wideout Shi Smith makes decision on NFL future

Shi Smith, the Gamecocks’ leading target and receiver for 2020, officially made a decision about his NFL future Tuesday night.

Smith announced on Instagram he plans to enter the 2021 NFL Draft and forgo another season at South Carolina.

The Carolina wide receiver is a senior, but thought about coming back for a fifth season. (Every player in college football is eligible for an extra season because of COVID-19.)

Smith finishes his career at South Carolina with 174 receptions, 2,204 yards and 13 TD’s.