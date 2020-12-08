Study ranks SC as second most vulnerable state for identity theft and fraud

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A new report from WalletHub ranks South Carolina as the second most vulnerable state in the country for identity theft and fraud. The Palmetto State ranked first in the identity theft passport program.

The study compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 14 areas, including persons arrested for fraud, where our state ranked fifth; average loss amount due to online identity theft, ranked sixth; and identity theft complaints, ranked ninth in the country.

To see the full WalletHub study, visit wallethub.com/edu/states-where-identity-theft-and-fraud-are-worst/17549.