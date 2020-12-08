Vikings sign former Gamecock offensive lineman

Bailey joins Minnesota’s practice squad after spending the first eight weeks of the 2020 season on Tampa Bay’s practice squad.

Bailey originally signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina in 2019 and was inactive the first five games of his rookie season before placed on the Reserve/Injured list on October 10, 2019. A native of Summerville, South Carolina, Bailey played in 46 games with 38 starts split at left guard, right tackle and center during his four-year career with the Gamecocks.