DHEC: 2,139 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 26 new deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the latest coronavirus data for the state as of Tuesday.

DHEC reports 2,139 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 26 new deaths in South Carolina. This makes the total number of confirmed cases in the Palmetto State 223,140 with 4,280 total deaths.

DHEC says they received 10,411 test results from Tuesday which yielded a percent positive rate of 20.5%.

For the latest information regarding COVID-19 in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/COVID19.