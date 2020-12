FTC warns of new phone scam with robocallers posing as tech giants

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Federal Trade Commission is warning consumers about a new scam using two of the biggest names in tech, Apple and Amazon. Scammers are robocalling consumers saying there’s a problem with either their Apple account or Amazon package, trying to convince people they need private data information, such as credit card numbers.

The FTC says you should not respond to these robocalls and hang up right away.