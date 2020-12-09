Gamecock offensive lineman declares for NFL Draft

The Gamecocks are losing its best offensive lineman from this season.

Sadarius Hutcherson is the latest Gamecock to announce his intention to enter the NFL Draft and forgo a final year of college eligibility.

Hutcherson’s announcement came over social media on Wednesday night.

“While playing football at the University of South Carolina has been a dream come true, I am beyond excited and humbled to represent Gamecock Nation as I start the next chapter of my life declaring for the NFL Draft.” He’s started 35 games the last three seasons at South Carolina and becomes the fifth Gamecock to declare for the NFL Draft, joining WR Shi Smith, LB Ernes Jones and CB’s Jaycee Horn and Israel Mukuamu.