40 face charges in largest federal racketeering conspiracy in state history

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Thursday, U.S. Attorney Peter M. McCoy Jr. held a press conference where he announced that 40 individuals have been charged in the largest federal racketeering conspiracy in South Carolina’s history. The 147-count indictment alleges a criminal conspiracy where inmates in the South Carolina Department of Corrections system orchestrated murder, kidnapping, firearms distribution and an international drug operation, often by utilizing contraband cell phones. Authorities say four of the 40 individuals facing charges were SCDC inmates at the time of the alleged incident.

McCoy says the case began in 2017 as an investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine and firearms which ultimately lead to Wednesday’s announcement.

“The defendants allegedly operated a violent and lucrative drug enterprise on behalf of the Insane Gangster Disciples while incarcerated,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Brian C. Rabbitt of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “The department is committed to investigating and prosecuting gang-related crimes no matter where they occur, including holding those accountable who engage in criminal activity while in prison.”

Officials say that 17 individuals face conspiracy charges under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act and face a potential penalty of life in prison.