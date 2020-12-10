Congress stuck as McConnell torpedoes emerging COVID-19 deal

Current proposal does not have the stimulus payment millions of Americans received earlier in the year

WASHINGTON (AP) – An emerging $900 billion COVID-19 aid package from a bipartisan group of lawmakers all but collapsed Thursday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Republican senators won’t support a key compromise.

It includes a slimmed-down liability shield for companies from virus-related lawsuits in exchange for adding $160 billion for cash-strapped states and cities that Democrats want.

The hardened stance from McConnell creates a new stalemate over the $900-billion-plus package.

Now a legislative pile-up is threatening Friday’s deadline to pass an unrelated government funding bill by midnight or risk a shutdown starting Saturday.

Talks are continuing.

ABC’s Karen Travers reports on the latest coming from Capitol Hill.