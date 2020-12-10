SC lawmakers pre-file bills to regulate medical cannabis in the state

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina lawmakers pre-filed bills to regulate medical cannabis in the state. The SC Compassionate Care Act was introduced by long-time medical cannabis advocate Senator Tom Davis and Representative Bill Herbkersman.

Herbkersman cited his late brother’s experience finding relief from the drug when he was diagnosed with cancer as motivation for sponsoring the bill. The bills would create a comprehensive, well-regulated medical cannabis program to allow patients with serious medical conditions and illnesses to safely use the drug, when recommended by their doctor.