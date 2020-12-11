Thousands of Ft. Jackson soldiers and trainees to return home for the holidays

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Thousands of trainees and soldiers will head home for the holidays, if their destination has been approved. Fort Jackson will let people leave starting December 17 and training will resume January 19, 2021 after a two week controlled monitoring period. Fort Jackson transportation planners and travel officers have worked for months to plan for a smooth departure for nearly 6,000 soldiers to travel by planes, buses, trains and cars to see their loved ones in a time where it matters the most.