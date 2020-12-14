AP: Man beaten to death with hammer at SC homeless shelter

EFFINGHAM, S.C. (AP)– Authorities say a man at a homeless shelter in South Carolina has been beaten to death with a hammer by a fellow resident. Investigators say 56-year-old Bobby Gainey was beaten with the hammer Saturday morning at the Regeneration Center in Effingham. Florence County deputies say 39-year-old Joseph Lee McFadden was arrested after the beating and charged with murder. Deputies say the attack happened after an argument at the shelter, but released no other details.