Gamecock defensive back, son of Hall-of-Famer, enters transfer portal

Gamecock defensive back Shilo Sanders, the son of NFL Hall-of-Famer Deion Sanders, entered his name into the transfer portal, according to USC.

The redshirt freshman played in nine games this season for the Gamecocks, registering 32 tackles and one pass breakup.

He becomes the third member of Carolina’s secondary to leave, after DB’s Israel Mukuamu and Jaycee Horn both opted out and declared for the NFL Draft.

Sanders was a three-star prospect in the class of 2019.