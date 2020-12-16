Blythewood’s Josh Burrell signs with Florida State

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — Blythewood wide receiver Josh Burrell officially signed his letter of intent to play for Florida State next year in a ceremony with his teammates and family at The Village Church.

He committed to the Seminoles on May 29 and stayed committed to FSU throughout the entire recruitment process.

Burrell is ranked as a three-star prospect and the 10th best recruit in the state of South Carolina. He’s a 6-foot-2 outside threat with the ability to go up and get any ball thrown his way.

He also had offers from Arizona State, Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Tech, and Arkansas.