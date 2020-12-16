Coastal Carolina extends Jamey Chadwell through 2027

CONWAY, S.C. – Leading up to the most important game in the football program’s young Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) history and amid a season where the Chanticleers are experiencing unprecedented success on the field and have captured the nation’s attention, Coastal Carolina University is excited to announce it has extended its contract with head coach Jamey Chadwell through the 2027 season.

Chadwell’s potential annual contract value, including all incentives met, places him atop the Sun Belt Conference and among the upper echelon of FBS. The deal also features a comprehensive commitment to the total football program including investment into assistant coaches and support staff, more robust incentive structure, and strategic investment toward key infrastructure and facility needs, specifically supported through private financial support.

Recently named the 2020 Werner Ladder AFCA FBS Region 2 Coach of the Year and selected to the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year watch list earlier this season, Chadwell has led the Chants to an 11-0 overall mark thus far this year, including an 8-0 Sun Belt Conference record and CCU’s first appearance in the Sun Belt Conference Championship game.

This season marked Coastal Carolina’s first-ever undefeated regular season and the first time that the Chanticleers have been ranked in either the Associated Press Top 25 Poll or the Amway Coaches Poll presented by USA Today Sports.

Thus far in 2020, the Chanticleers have posted two wins over FBS top 25 nationally-ranked opponents, the first in program history, and has been ranked as high as No. 9 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll and No. 12 in the Amway Coaches Poll.

Since taking over the reins of the program prior to the spring of 2019, Chadwell has led the Coastal Carolina program through the challenging transition to the FBS level, making strides each season culminating in this season’s 11-0 mark.

“I am pleased that the University and coach Chadwell have reached an agreement that will keep him at CCU,” said David A. DeCenzo, Ph.D., Coastal Carolina University President. “I appreciate his contributions not only to CCU football but to the University, as well. I couldn’t be more proud than to have Jamey lead our football team for the next seven years and to watch how far he will take our program.”

“What coach Chadwell, his staff, and our team have accomplished this year for Coastal Carolina University is unprecedented,” said Michael T. Benson, D.Phil., Coastal Carolina University President-Elect. “The amount of positive attention they have garnered for our campus in the midst of some very difficult times has lifted our entire campus community. Coach Chadwell and his family have invested in us and our student-athletes and we have invested in them. This bodes very well for the future.”

“It seems like it was only yesterday when I reached out to the head football coach at Charleston Southern to see if he would consider joining our staff at Coastal Carolina,” said Joe Moglia, Chair of Athletics, Executive Director for Football, and Executive Adviser for the President. “In my 25 years as a football coach, that was the best decision I ever made. I could not be prouder of Jamey, his staff, and our guys for what they have accomplished here. And I could not be more excited that Jamey has committed to being such an important part of our University for the next seven years.

“I appreciate the commitment and support from Dr. DeCenzo, Joe Moglia, Dr. Benson, and our administration as we continue to build this program,” said Jamey Chadwell, Coastal Carolina Head Football Coach. “I am thankful for our coaching staff, support staff, and our players for believing in our vision and trusting what we are building here at Coastal Carolina. My family and I love this University and community and are excited to be a part of Teal Nation for years to come.”