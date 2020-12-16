Sumter DE Justus Boone signs with Florida

Sumter Defensive End Justus Boone, the top prospect in the midlands, signed with the Florida Gators during a National Signing Day ceremony Wednesday at the Sumter Economic Development Building.

The four-star prospect committed to the Gators back in February and stuck with his commitment until signing on the dotted line.

Boone picked Florida over a ton of offers, including Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee and Oklahoma.

He’s considered an oversized defensive end and was dominant at Sumter, registering 26.5 tackles for loss and 12 sacks in his high school career.