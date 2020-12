There’s still time to see “Nutcracker” at the Koger Center this weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If dancing with sugar plums is on your Christmas list, then head over to the Koger Center. The Columbia City Ballet is performing “Nutcracker” at the Koger Center this weekend.

Tickets are available on the Koger Center website starting at $25 and are grouped for two people only. There are four performances left this weekend, two on Saturday starting at 3 p.m. and two for Sunday, starting at 1 p.m.