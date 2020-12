DHEC partners with The COMET to provide free COVID-19 testing for bus riders

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is partnering with The COMET bus system to provide free COVID-19 testing to riders this week. You can get tested Thursday and Friday starting at 7 a.m. until noon or from 2:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. as well as Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Testing is located at the Transit Hub on the corner of Sumter and Laurel streets.