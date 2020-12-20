History Made: Coastal Carolina to Play in FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. – The 2020 Sun Belt Conference Champions will make the program’s first-ever bowl appearance this season at the FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl, it was announced on Sunday.

The sixth-annual FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl will pit No. 9/11 Coastal Carolina (11-0, 8-0 Sun Belt) versus No. 23 Liberty (9-1). Kickoff is set for Noon ET from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

“We are honored to welcome Coastal Carolina and welcome back last year’s Cure Bowl Champion Liberty to the FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl. This is the Cure Bowl’s first ranked match up in our six-year history and we have an undefeated Coastal Carolina ranked No. 9, and a one-loss Liberty ranked No. 23,” said Alan Gooch, FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl Executive Director and Orlando Sports Foundation CEO. “This a great match up, and in six days we will get to see these two great teams battle it out at Camping World Stadium. The match up takes the bowl to another level, however, the Cure Bowl’s mission of bringing teams together to find a cure for cancer always remains the same.”

“When our University made the choice to join the elite of college football, obviously a primary goal was to play in a postseason bowl game,” added Matt Hogue, Coastal Carolina University Director of Athletics. “We are thrilled to commemorate that milestone by accepting an invitational to culminate our memorable season in Orlando at the FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl and help promote the important mission of the bowl.”

“We are excited to make history with our program’s first-ever bowl appearance at the FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl. As the Sun Belt Conference Champions, our team is excited to represent our conference once again on a national level,” stated Jamey Chadwell, Coastal Carolina University Head Football Coach. “Our team, coaches, and staff have worked tirelessly during this unprecedented time with COVID-19 and are deserving of this opportunity. It has been a magical season this year and we look forward to this next opportunity in such a well-respected bowl that supports a great cause in the great city of Orlando.”

The Chanticleers were ranked No. 9 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll and No. 11 in the Amway Coaches Poll presented by USA Today this week, the 10th-straight week in which CCU was in both national polls. The Chanticleers were ranked No. 12 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

Coastal is on a 12-game winning streak, dating back to last season, which is tied with No. 1 Alabama for the longest current winning streak in the nation.

The Chanticleers’ 11-0 season is the first undefeated regular season in program history and Sun Belt Conference history. Coastal posted two top 25 wins on the season, including a top 10 win over then-No. 8 BYU on Dec. 5. The two top 25 wins are the first in program history.

The FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl is the first bowl appearance in Coastal Carolina program history and will mark the first-ever neutral site game for the Chanticleers in the program’s 18-year history.

Coastal Carolina and Liberty are no strangers, as the former Big South foes are 7-7 versus each other all-time on the gridiron. The two teams were scheduled to play this season on Dec. 5 but saw the game canceled as a result of COVID-19 protocols and precautions within the Flames’ program.

Instead, the Chanticleers played then-No. 8 BYU and defeated the Cougars 22-17 for the program’s first-ever win over a top-10 FBS opponent.