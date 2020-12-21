Basilica of St. Peter to provide meals to hundreds of Columbia’s needy

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Basilica of Saint Peter announced that they will host their 35th annual Christmas Day Dinner, providing meals to hundreds of men, women and children in need. The group expects to give out between 400-600 meals.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meals will be distributed in a stop-and-go fashion. In addition to dinner, people will receive a back pack full of wool products and toiletries. Volunteers will pack these back packs on Tuesday.

Meals will be distributed on Christmas day from 3-5 p.m. at the Basilica of St. Peter, located at 1529 Assembly Street in Columbia.