Gamecocks pause team activities due to COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. – After the Gamecocks received Monday’s COVID-19 test results, Wednesday’s scheduled contest vs. South Carolina State has been canceled. The Gamecocks have paused all team activities until further test results are received.

Carolina was forced to cancel the Wofford and George Washington games plus postpone the Clemson contest after multiple cases of the virus on the roster. The status of contests scheduled within the upcoming two-week period will be determined soon, and updates will be released when available.