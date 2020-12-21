OSCO looking for person of interest in connection with fatal shooting last week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person of interest in connection with a fatal shooting that took place last week. Authorities are looking for 18-year-old Aloysius Green of Orangeburg.

This stems from an incident in which, deputies say, a 49-year-old man was shot after he answered the door at a residence on Myers road. Investigators say the man died as a result of his injuries.

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says Green may have information about this shooting incident. Anyone who knows where Green may be is asked to contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.