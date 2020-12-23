Gamecock defensive back John Dixon enters the transfer portal

COLUMBIA, S.C. — An already thin defensive backs room just lost even more depth for 2021.

Sophomore corner back John Dixon has entered the transfer portal and will finish his college career at another program. This news comes after sophomore safety Jammie Robinson also entered the portal to transfer out of South Carolina.

Dixon played in all 12 games for South Carolina last season as a freshman, mostly seeing time on special teams. His role increased in 2020, playing in all 10 games as a key member of the Gamecocks secondary.

He recorded 34 tackles with five pass breakups and one fumble recovery.