Report: Erik Kimrey leaving Hammond to join Shane Beamer’s staff at South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After becoming one of the most successful high school coaches in the history of South Carolina football, former Gamecock Erik Kimrey is re-joining his alma mater as a part of Shane Beamer’s new coaching staff.

Mulitple outlets are reporting that Kimrey is set to join the Gamecocks as a tight ends coach for the 2021 season.

Kimrey recently led the Hammond Skyhawks to their fourth straight SCISA 3A state championship, his 12th overall as a head coach in 17 years at Hammond.

He played quarterback for the Gamecocks from 1998-2002 and is responsible for “The Fade” touchdown pass in the 4th quarter to beat Mississippi State in 2002.