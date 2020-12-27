Investigators identify suspect in Nashville bombing

(Associated Press): Federal authorities have identified the man they say is responsible for the Christmas Day bombing in Tennessee and say that he died in the explosion.

Investigators used DNA to link the man, identified as Anthony Quinn Warner, to the blast. They say they believe no one else was involved.

Police earlier in the day had revealed that Warner, 63, was under investigation.

He had experience with electronics and alarms, according to public records, and had worked as a computer consultant for a Nashville realtor. Investigators converged on his home on Saturday.