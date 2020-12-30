City of West Columbia extends mask ordinance through the end of February

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Wednesday, the West Columbia City Council voted to extend the city’s mask ordinance through the end of February. The mask ordinance expires on March 1, 2020.

The ordinance states that masks must be worn inside retail establishments, salons, medical offices and city buildings including.

The City of West Columbia provided the following list of establishments included in the ordinance. Note that these are not the only places where masks are required.

Grocery stores

Pharmacies

Sporting goods stores

Furniture stores

Clothing stores

Jewelry stores

Department stores

Hardware stores

Music shops

Flower shops

Bars

Additionally, all food service and retail workers are required to wear masks.

Click here for a full look at the city’s mask ordinance.