Former Gamecock Charlton named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

CHARLOTTE – Former Gamecock and current Panthers punter Joseph Charlton earned NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors for Week 16, the NFL announced Wednesday.

Charlton landed all five of his punts inside the 20 at Washington on Sunday, with three punts ending up inside the 10-yard line. His net average was 47.0 yards with two punts downed, two fair caught and one muffed for a fumble recovery touchdown by Carolina.

He tied Todd Sauerbrun (Week 16, 2002) for the most punts inside the 20 in a game in franchise history. Charlton is also one of two NFL players this season with a minimum of five punts and all of them being downed inside the 20.

Charlton’s net punting average of 40.9 currently ranks fourth in franchise history for a single season, while the Panthers’ 42 total punts will likely break the previous franchise record (61, 2018) for the fewest punts in a season.