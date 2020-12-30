Gamecock quarterback Ryan Hilinski enters transfer portal

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Today South Carolina quarterback Ryan Hilinski entered the transfer portal, a source confirmed to ABC Columbia.

The source said the decision came after offensive coordinator Mike Bobo was retained on staff by Shane Beamer. Hilinski only attempted six passes in 2020 under Bobo’s first year at South Carolina.

Hilinski wanted to wait until a decision was made on Mike Bobo’s future at USC. With Bobo coming back, unlikely Ryan would get much playing time moving forward. @abc_columbia — Mike Gillespie (@MikeABCColumbia) December 30, 2020

Hilinski started 11 games in 2019 after Jake Bentley suffered a broken foot in the first game of the season. The four-star recruit threw for 2,357 and 11 touchdowns as a true freshman and finished 4-7 as the starting quarterback, including an upset win on the road over No. 3 Georgia.

He battled a knee injury late into the season that required an offseason procedure to fix. When Bobo came in before 2020, he brought his quarterback Collin Hill with him from Colorado State to run his offense at South Carolina.

Once Hill officially won the starting job for the 2020 season, Hilinski’s role was designated to the bench.