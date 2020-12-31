Gamecock women beat Florida 75-59 in SEC opener

COLUMBIA, S.C. — In the same fashion they started 2020, the South Carolina women’s basketball team finished the year in victorious fashion.

The No. 5 Gamecocks (6-1, 1-0 SEC) hosted Florida (7-1, 0-1) at Colonial Life Arena in their first SEC game of the season, and held off a late second half run from the Gators to win 75-59.

Aliyah Boston dominated this game from beginning to end, posting a double-double before the first half even ended. Boston finished with a game-high 28 points and 16 rebounds. She shot 11-of-18 from the field including three of five from 3-point range.

Zia Cooke also flourished offensively in this one, posting 26 points in 37 minutes.

Next up for the Gamecocks is a road trip to Alabama on Monday, Jan. 4, tip-off set for 7:00 p.m..