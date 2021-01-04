Columbia City Council to host public meeting regarding new zoning map

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Columbia City Council will host a public meeting about the adoption of a new city-wide zoning map that corresponds with the newly adopted Uniform Development Ordinance. The meeting is scheduled for January 19 at 2 p.m. and will be held using video conference technology.

The meeting will be streamed at www.columbiasc.gov. For information on how you can participate in the meeting, visit www.columbiacitysc.iqm2.com or call 803-545-3333. Participants will be able to make oral comments, during the meeting, through the meeting portal. Written comments can be submitted beforehand and sent to the Zoning Administrator at P.O. Box 147, Columbia, SC 29217 or emailed to zoningmap@columbiasc.gov.

The zoning map can be viewed at www.weplantogether.org/ columbiareview/.

The City of Columbia Board of Zoning Appeals also has a virtual meeting scheduled for Thursday, January 7 at 4 p.m. Members of the public can observe the meeting through www.youtube.com/ColumbiaSCGovernment. Letters and statements can be submitted through COCBoardMeeting@ColumbiaSC.gov.

To listen or participate in the meeting via phone, call 855-925-2801 and enter enter meeting code 9424 when prompted. Entering *1 will allow you to listen to the meeting, *2 will allow you to record a voice message to be read in the record and *3 will enter you in a queue to comment in the meeting.