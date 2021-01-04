State lawmakers considering bid to buy Santee Cooper

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– State lawmakers are considering a bid to buy embattled state-owned utility Santee Cooper. The State newspaper reports that a Senate subcommittee voted Thursday to request documents about Florida-based NextEra Energy. The documents detail the company’s lobbying efforts, campaign contributions and the details of an ongoing federal investigation into some of the energy giant’s dealings in Florida.

The move pits the senators at odds with some of their colleagues who want to sell Santee Cooper after it lost $4 billion in the failed V.C. Summer nuclear project.