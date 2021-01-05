Former Gamecock running back transfers to West Coast school

Just a few days after announcing his decision to transfer from South Carolina, a former Gamecock running back found a new home.

Deshaun Fenwick announced on Instragram Tuesday night that he’s transferring to Oregon State.

Fenwick was a three-star commit out of Florida and chose Carolina over Georgia, Texas and Missouri, but saw little action after signing with the Gamecocks. In 2019, Fenwick played in just five games and had 22 total carries, then this season, he made just eight appearances and rushed for about 300 yards and one touchdown.

Fenwick announced Thursday night that he intended to transfer.