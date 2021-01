10/29

HARGETT, CHARLES DENNIS

(56-5-2930 - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE > .10 BUT < .16 - 3RD OFFENSE) (56-1-460 - DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION (DUI RELATED) - 2ND OFFENSE) (61-4-110 - OPEN CONTAINER OF BEER OR WINE IN MOVING VEHICLE) (61-6-4020 - OPEN CONTAINER OF LIQUOR / UNLAWFUL TRANSPORTATION OF ALCOHOLIC LIQUORS) (56-5-2947 - CHILD ENDANGERMENT VEHICLE (MINOR))-KERSHAW CO.