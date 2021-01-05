OCSO: Vehicle stolen outside BP station on St. Matthews Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle was stolen Monday night outside the BP gas starion on St. Matthews Road near I-26. Authorities say the incident occurred just before 9 p.m.

“The owner had left the vehicle to go into the store,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “The unattended vehicle was then taken by occupants of another vehicle.”

According to deputies, security footage shows the victim drive up in a blue Chevy Cobalt, and a black Jeep Cherokee pulled up next to it before a male suspect got out of the Jeep and drove off in the victims Chevy in the direction of Calhoun County.

Anyone with information about the incident or the occupants of the Jeep are urged to call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Tips can also be submitted online at crimesc.com.