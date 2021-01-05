South Carolina defensive lineman enters transfer portal

The hits keep coming for the Gamecocks.

Gamecock senior defensive lineman Keir Thomas entered the transfer portal Tuesday afternoon, becoming the seventh Carolina player to transfer since the firing of Will Muschamp back in November.

He announced his decision on social media.

Thomas has one more season of eligibility after playing five seasons for South Carolina, making 142 tackles and 8.5 sacks for the Gamecocks.

Thomas joins former Gamecocks Ryan Hilinski, Deshaun Fenwick, Shilo Sanders, Jammie Robinson, John Dixon and Makius Scott in the transfer portal.